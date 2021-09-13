Justice Dept. Plans New Rules for Federal Monitors at Police Departments

The Department of Justice will set new rules for federal monitors that will oversee the implementation of mandated police reforms, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday.

This development is due to the DOJ's pursuit of ''pattern or practice'' investigations into the police departments in Minneapolis, Phoenix and Louisville, Kentucky, citing police misconduct as the reason for doing so.

According to The Washington Post, these federal monitoring teams are usually made up of lawyers, academics, former police officials and police-reform consultants.

Axios reports that if the DOJ's investigations show that these police departments engaged in patterns of excessive force or discrimination, the federal government could intervene with a court-approved consent decree, which would set out a reform plan for the departments to follow.

The reforms Garland set for the monitoring teams include limits on monitors' tenure and budgets, requirements for more training and a prohibition of monitors serving more than one jurisdiction simultaneously.