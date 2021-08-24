×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Law Enforcement | police | funding | chicago | seattle | portland

US Cities Now Want More Police Funding

US Cities Now Want More Police Funding
Chicago police officers salute as the body of slain officer Ella French is carried into the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for a funeral service Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 August 2021 11:04 AM

Some U.S. cities now are backtracking on the 2020 demand to defund police departments and instead are adding back money to their law enforcement agencies’ budgets, the Washington Examiner reported.

The moves come as crime spikes are reported nationwide.

Movements to defund the police have grown since George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis. Defunding means reallocating or redirecting funding away from the police department to other government agencies funded by the local municipality.

But things are changing in some cities:

  • SEATTLE, WASHINGTON  --Violence has jumped since the city council voted to cut funding from its police department in 2020, according to the Examiner. Mayor Jenny Durkan, in an effort to hire additional officers, said she will ask the city council to free up $7.5 million in the police budget that had been frozen. The outlet noted several police officers left the department during the last year. Their departure has resulted in delayed response times to 911 calls.
  • PORTLAND, OREGON --  Mayor Ted Wheeler said he would work with Portland Police Bureau officials on a proposal to put resources behind hiring additional  officers. Officials said police have been operating with 67 fewer police officers than authorized in 2020.
  • CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced her budget plan for the next fiscal years includes increased funding for the police department. Murders in the city have soared 60%, the Examiner noted, citing data from the police department.

President Joe Biden's March coronavirus stimulus permitted federal funds to be used to fund police departments, according to Director of White House Office of Public Engagement Cedric Richmond.

"After months of ignoring ongoing crime in American cities, the president finally addressed the violence this week," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in late June, adding Republicans "will not defund the police. We will add more."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Some U.S. cities are now backtracking on the 2020 demand to defund police departments and instead are adding money back to their law enforcement agencies’ budgets, ...
police, funding, chicago, seattle, portland
303
2021-04-24
Tuesday, 24 August 2021 11:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved