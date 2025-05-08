DOJ Rescinds Policy Protecting Journalists

The Department of Justice has reversed a policy set by the previous administration that prevented officials from collecting records from journalists or compelling them to testify during investigations into leaked information, CBS News reports.

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memo on Friday rescinding the policy, which was set by the Biden administration, allowing investigators to subpoena journalists' records even if they are not looking into leaks involving classified information.

"Safeguarding classified, privileged, and other sensitive information is essential to effective governance and law enforcement," the memo reads. "Federal government employees intentionally leaking sensitive information to the media undermines the ability of the Department of Justice to uphold the rule of law, protect civil rights, and keep America safe. This conduct is illegal and wrong, and it must stop."

It continues, "Therefore, I have concluded that it is necessary to rescind [former Attorney General] Merrick Garland's policies precluding the Department of Justice from seeking records and compelling testimony from members of the news media in order to identify and punish the source of improper leaks."

"This Justice Department will not tolerate unauthorized disclosures that undermine President Trump's policies, victimize government agencies, and cause harm to the American people," Bondi said in a statement.

"This conduct is illegal and wrong, and it must stop," she added.