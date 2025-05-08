WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doj | journalist | leak | records | testimony | bondi

DOJ Rescinds Policy Protecting Journalists

By    |   Thursday, 08 May 2025 04:07 PM EDT

The Department of Justice has reversed a policy set by the previous administration that prevented officials from collecting records from journalists or compelling them to testify during investigations into leaked information, CBS News reports.

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memo on Friday rescinding the policy, which was set by the Biden administration, allowing investigators to subpoena journalists' records even if they are not looking into leaks involving classified information.

"Safeguarding classified, privileged, and other sensitive information is essential to effective governance and law enforcement," the memo reads. "Federal government employees intentionally leaking sensitive information to the media undermines the ability of the Department of Justice to uphold the rule of law, protect civil rights, and keep America safe. This conduct is illegal and wrong, and it must stop."

It continues, "Therefore, I have concluded that it is necessary to rescind [former Attorney General] Merrick Garland's policies precluding the Department of Justice from seeking records and compelling testimony from members of the news media in order to identify and punish the source of improper leaks."

"This Justice Department will not tolerate unauthorized disclosures that undermine President Trump's policies, victimize government agencies, and cause harm to the American people," Bondi said in a statement.

"This conduct is illegal and wrong, and it must stop," she added.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Justice has reversed a policy set by the previous administration that prevented officials from collecting records from journalists or compelling them to testify during investigations into leaked information, CBS News reports.
doj, journalist, leak, records, testimony, bondi
215
2025-07-08
Thursday, 08 May 2025 04:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved