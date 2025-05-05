WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doj | doge | access | personal data | appellate court | legal | treasury

DOJ Argues DOGE Access to Personal Data Legal

By    |   Monday, 05 May 2025 10:38 PM EDT

The Department of Justice argued before an appellate court on Monday that the Department of Government Efficiency's access to personal data is legal, the Washington Examiner reported.

DOJ attorney Jack Starcher argued that DOGE should have access to data of the Education and Treasury departments, as well as the Office of Personnel Management, according to the report.

"The implication of this case is that suddenly every single one of those [access] decisions is subject to some sort of need-to-know judicial supervision. That's never happened before," Starcher told the three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, the Examiner reported.

Starcher urged the court to overturn the ruling of U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman, who in March prohibited the Education and Treasury departments, as well as the Office of Personnel Management, from revealing the personally identifiable data for around 2 million plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit challenging DOGE's access.

In a 68-page opinion, Boardman pointed to the Privacy Act of 1974, which she said was passed to prevent the federal government from disclosing Americans' sensitive data without authorization. At the time, Congress' concern was that "every detail of our personal lives" could be revealed by a single government official or agency, the judge wrote.

Starcher argued that at the Treasury Department alone, hundreds of non-DOGE employees had access to the same data, according to the report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Justice argued before an appellate court on Monday that the Department of Government Efficiency's access to personal data is legal, the Washington Examiner reported.
doj, doge, access, personal data, appellate court, legal, treasury, education
227
2025-38-05
Monday, 05 May 2025 10:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved