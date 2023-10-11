DOJ Sues eBay for 'Rolling Coal' Devices

E-commerce company eBay could face $2 billion in fines for allegedly enabling the sale of 343,000 illegal "rolling coal" pollution devices.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) alleged that eBay violated the Clean Air Act, which provides that each of the accused transactions may incur fines of up to $5,580.

"Rolling coal" encompasses a dual meaning within its terminology.

Traditionally, "rolling coal" has meant the illegal act of modifying, disabling, or tampering with a vehicle's pre-installed emissions control systems in a diesel engine to augment the fuel intake, causing the vehicle to emit copious amounts of black or gray exhaust emissions. The darkness of these emissions stems from the incomplete combustion of the excess fuel.

Many people who modify their engines in this manner often do so as a statement against environmentalism, intentionally disregarding eco-friendly practices in favor of expressing opposition to environmental concerns, often targeting electric or hybrid vehicles.

The term is also used to characterize the reckless practice of deliberately inundating an area with soot-laden exhaust fumes. Those engaging in the practice may direct these emissions toward pedestrians, cyclists, or other motorists, posing a considerable safety hazard.

In a statement, eBay denied the charges, saying it has blocked "more than 99.9% of the listings for the products cited by the DOJ, including millions of listings each year." The company also stated, "eBay has partnered closely with law enforcement, including the DOJ, for over two decades on identifying emerging risks and assisting with prevention and enforcement," according to CNBC.

Some states, including New Jersey, Maryland, and Maine, have implemented bans on the practice.

Prosecutors also say eBay facilitated the sale of over 5,600 hazardous methylene chloride paint removers and a minimum of 23,000 forbidden pesticide products, both banned by the EPA due to their safety risks. Prosecutors said that "eBay has the power, the authority, and the resources to halt the sale of these illegal, harmful products on its website. It has chosen not to."