WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doj | j6 | justice | plea | deals | obstruction | charges

DOJ Drops Charges, Retools Plea Deals for Jan. 6 Defendants

By    |   Wednesday, 11 September 2024 02:03 PM EDT

The Justice Department has been forced to offer retooled plea deals or drop charges against people who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

This comes in the aftermath of a Supreme Court ruling that narrowed how federal prosecutors can pursue obstruction charges against those involved Jan. 6. Prosecutors are now offering plea deals that do not include obstruction charges.

According to Justice Department statistics, there were roughly 259 defendants facing an obstruction charge when the high court issued its ruling that narrowed how the law can be applied, CNN reported.

The Supreme Court's ruling in Fischer v. United States said obstruction charges would only apply to defendants who attempted to impact documents and other things in an official proceeding. Prosecutors would have to prove each defendant falls into that category by connecting them to the Electoral College certificates Congress was certifying on that day, according to CNN.

Only 17 people — less than 2% of the roughly 1,400 Capitol riot defendants — were convicted of the obstruction charge and were not convicted of other felonies and are currently serving prison time, according to CNN.

The Justice Department said 130 people have been convicted and sentenced for obstructing an official proceeding, though more than half those individuals were also convicted of additional felonies.

Several people convicted of obstruction have been released from jail during their appeal process.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Justice Department has been forced to offer retooled plea deals or drop charges against people who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
doj, j6, justice, plea, deals, obstruction, charges
227
2024-03-11
Wednesday, 11 September 2024 02:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved