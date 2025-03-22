DOGE Protesters Face Off With GOP Lawmakers

Republican members of Congress are facing an increasingly vocal number of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) protesters at public constituent meetings.

The Hill reported the frustration felt by some Americans to government downsizing and layoffs initiated by DOGE is also reflected in some public polls that show mounting frustrations.

In early March, House Speaker Mike Johnson supported the idea from a top GOP leader that some members of Congress should consider canceling town hall events because of the public protests that had started to erupt.

President Donald Trump was quick to label the protesters "paid troublemakers."

A progressive group maintains a website to provide public meeting information to people throughout America. Its mission is clearly stated on the site. "We’re a grassroots movement of thousands of local Indivisible groups with a mission to elect progressive leaders, rebuild our democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda."

Republican political adviser Alex Conant told The Hill that some who dislike the spending cuts and government layoffs don't have all the relevant information since the process is so new. He also told The Hill, “If DOGE actually breaks things that people care about and rely on, there’s gonna be political costs to that.”



