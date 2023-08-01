Dodgers Host Faith and Family Day After Drag Uproar

Nearly two months after the Los Angeles Dodgers received backlash for honoring the anti-Catholic drag troupe known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the team hosted its first "Christian Faith and Family Day" since 2019.

After the Dodgers' 9-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, hundreds of fans remained in the stadium for a Christian-themed event, OutKick reported.

Christian musician Jeremy Camp reportedly performed before and after the game. Postgame festivities included testimonies that emphasized the importance of faith in God from Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, third baseman Max Muncy, utility player Chris Taylor, and actor Chris Pratt.

Sunday's ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by Pratt, known in Hollywood for his Christian faith.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also made an appearance, according to OutKick. Roberts has previously shared that his "relationship with Christ" is the "most important thing" in his life.

Kershaw announced the event in May on Twitter, saying he was "excited" for the relaunch of the event and "grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus." Kershaw spoke out against the Dodgers' decision to honor the drag group when the Pride Night event was first announced.

The controversial Pride Night event was hosted in June, where the team invited, uninvited and then reinvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a drag troupe whose members dress up as Catholic nuns.

The group was scheduled to be honored with a community award for LGBTQ advocacy work, but the ensuing uproar from religious organizations and the protests outside Dodger Stadium led to the club rescinding the invitation.

Protests from the LGBTQ community after the group's invitation was taken back led to the Dodgers ultimately apologizing and issuing another invitation. The stands were largely empty when the group was honored at the stadium before a game June 16.

Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler in Texas spearheaded the June 16 protest and told Newsmax that he was glad to see so many people speak up "prayerfully and peacefully." He called on people of faith to "speak up in love" more often.

"We've been too complacent as Christians, as Catholics," he said. "God loves everyone and we need to emphasize that. Jesus Christ came as savior for all, but to mock that is really harmful to those who are mocking and to the whole community.

"Christ told us to love our enemies and be good to those who persecute us, but that doesn't mean we can't speak up in love, and I think we need to do more of that."