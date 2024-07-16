DNC Invests $15M in Swing State Infrastructure Push

The Democratic National Committee is investing $15 million in swing state parties to boost the campaign infrastructure in seven key battlegrounds.

The largest share, nearly $3 million, will go to the Wisconsin Democratic Party, according to the national party's plans, reported ABC News.

The party is also sending nearly $2 million to Michigan and Pennsylvania, over $2 million to Nevada, over $1.2 million to North Carolina, nearly $1.5 million to Arizona, and nearly $1 million to Georgia.

The investments, announced Tuesday on the second day of the Republican National Convention, are earmarked to help states open new field offices in rural and urban areas, to help state parties in obtaining accurate data, and to help down-ballot candidates.

Democrats have opened 217 field offices in the battleground states and hired more than 1,100 staff workers, the DNC announced.

"This is the largest-ever investment made to battleground state parties at this point in time, and we continue to build our state-by-state war chests in preparation to re-elect President Biden and Vice President Harris in November," DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement.

The DNC and President Joe Biden's campaign have been spending heavily to set up field offices and hire staff across the map.

The Republican National Committee issued a statement that didn't disclose details about its campaign infrastructure but downplayed any DNC financial advantages.

"Joe Biden's campaign is desperate to talk about anything but their cognitively impaired candidate or the disastrous poll numbers that have them losing in every battleground state, as well as so-called 'blue states' across the country," RNC spokesperson Anna Kelly said.

"Biden and his handlers can talk process all they want, but President Trump will continue to talk about his agenda to curb inflation, lower costs, secure the open southern border, end the chaos Biden has created at home and abroad, and Make America Great Again."

The spending comes as Democrats in Congress have been calling on Biden to drop out of the presidential race amid concerns about his electability, age, and health.

Harrison said the race was always going to be close.

"Regardless of beltway media narratives, the entire election is going to come down to operation and turnout in the battleground states," he said. "We're going to win this election by engaging voters community-by-community, block-by-block, door-by-door."