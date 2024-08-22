Harris Chairwoman: Election Comes Down to Every Vote

The chairwoman for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign is cautioning supporters not to interpret Harris' current momentum as a sign of guaranteed victory.

"We don't have it," said Jen O'Malley Dillon, when asked if a Harris victory was a forgone conclusion. Speaking at the CNN-Politico Grill in Chicago on Wednesday evening, Dillon offered optimism about her party's chances but noted that the country remains deeply divided.

"We are a polarized nation in a challenging time and despite all the things that are happening in this country, [former President] Donald Trump still has more support than he has had at any other point. It is going to come down to every single vote."

Harris is set to give her speech Thursday evening at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago where she will formally accept her nomination as the party's leader. With many polls showing the candidates in a statistical tie, Dillion was asked by host Eugene Daniels her thoughts on Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s, rumored endorsement of Trump. Many analysts have suggested former RFK Jr. supporters could now throw their vote to Trump, giving the former president a boost.

Dillon said it wouldn't impact their campaign strategy at all. "We are very confident the vice president is going to win, whether she's against one candidate or multiple candidates."

"When you look at RFK and what's happened over the last several months, the more the American people hear from him, the more we see that they don't like him that much, and they think that what he's saying is more extreme," she said. "You saw his numbers peak several months ago. They've continued to drop. I think that's similar to what we're seeing with Donald Trump."

When asked what she felt about her former boss, President Joe Biden, dropping out of the race, Dillon said it was a testament to the "extraordinary leaders" in the Democratic Party who "put the country first."