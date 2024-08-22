22 Shootings, 6 Homicide Deaths in Chicago During DNC

Twenty-two shootings and six homicide deaths were recorded in Chicago during the first three days of the Democratic National Convention, the Washington Times reports.

The report comes two days after President Joe Biden discussed the work he and Vice President Kamala Harris had done to lower crime in the United States.

"Violent crime has dropped to its lowest level in 50 years, and it will keep coming down if we put a prosecutor in the Oval Office instead of a convicted felon," Biden said on the first day of the DNC.

The Chicago Police Department said there were eight shootings Monday, five on Tuesday, and nine on Wednesday.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told reporters Monday officers are "protecting the city."

"Our officers are out there. They’re out there. They’re highly visible," he said. "And we have officers not only along the corridors downtown, in and around the venues of the Democratic National Convention, but also in our neighborhoods to continue to protect our people who are living in areas that are the most vulnerable."