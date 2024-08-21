WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dnc | chicago | maggots | protest | convention

FBI Investigating Maggot Contamination at DNC Breakfast

Wednesday, 21 August 2024 07:28 PM EDT

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has opened an inquiry to determine how the breakfast of some Democrat delegates were sabotaged with maggots in their food early Wednesday morning.

Attendees at a Democratic National Convention breakfast were met with a revolting surprise when protestors allegedly slipped maggots into food that was being served at the Fairmont Chicago hotel. The incident occurred just prior to a speech by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning," a Fairmont Chicago hotel spokesperson Haley Robles told local WGN-TV. "Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident," she added.

DNC officials confirmed that multiple female suspects placed "unknown objects" into the food before leaving. "Some protesters showed up and apparently they dumped maggots all over the food," Indiana delegate Dave Crooks told Fox32 Chicago. "Not only was it removed, but the hotel staff did an incredible job, I'm told." 

One victim was treated by medical personnel and released at the scene, according to DNC officials.

In July, the Washington D.C. chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement released thousands of maggots and crickets into the Watergate Hotel where Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was staying during his address to a joint session of Congress.

The Fairmont hotel is hosting Democratic delegates from Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Missouri, and South Dakota.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 21 August 2024 07:28 PM
