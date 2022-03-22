Ex-Russian President Medvedev Blasts Poland Over Ukraine Support

Dmitry Medvedev, the former president of Russia, is ripping into Poland for its support for Ukraine.

Medvedev made his remarks in a Monday post on Telegram. The comments were posted in Russian and were translated.

"Polish propaganda is the most vicious, vulgar, and shrill critic of Russia," he said. "Community of political imbeciles."

"Despite the fact that in our country it is not customary to hush up even the darkest pages of our common history, in Poland they dream of forgetting about the times of the Second World War," he wrote. "First of all, about those Soviet soldiers who defeated fascism, expelled the invaders from Polish cities and did not let them blow up Krakow, liberated the prisoners of Auschwitz and Majdanek.

"History is now being redrawn, monuments are being demolished. But the fascist occupation is openly equated with the 'Soviet'. It is difficult to come up with a more deceitful and disgusting rhetoric, but the Poles succeed.

"Later, during my visits to Poland, I became convinced that our countries have no obstacles to improving relations; this is a road with oncoming traffic."

But he said "political elites" did everything they could to block the path.

"Now the interests of the citizens of Poland have been sacrificed to the Russophobia of these mediocre politicians and their puppeteers from across the ocean with clear signs of senile insanity," he said.

Yahoo News reported that Medvedev is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and served as president when Putin was facing term limits. He is now deputy chairman of the Kremlin’s security council.

Inna Sovsun, a member of Ukraine’s Parliament pushed back at Medvedev’s comments. She tweeted: "Medvedev posted a letter 'On Poland'. In a psychotic style of current #russian leaders, he said. #Poland is the ‘community of political idiots,’ and Polish politicians are 'puppeteers controlled from across the ocean'. This is a direct assault on #Poland."