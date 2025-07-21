GOP Youth Urge Congress to Block Mamdani From Office

The New York Young Republican Club is urging Congress to disqualify Zohran Mamdani from taking office as New York's next mayor, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and accusing the front-runner of supporting anti-American causes, The Hill reported.

The club released a memo Monday demanding that Congress invoke the Constitution's insurrection clause to bar Mamdani from serving as mayor of the city.

The memo cites Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War to block former Confederates from holding office. Though largely dormant for over a century, the provision regained attention after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, when some states attempted to use it to keep now-President Donald Trump off state primary ballots in 2024.

The Supreme Court later ruled that states lack the authority to enforce Section 3 against federal candidates, asserting that only Congress has the power to do so. But the ruling affirmed that states may apply the provision to state-level races.

While the Constitution allows Congress to disqualify individuals from office under Section 3, the process remains undefined. In its recent decision regarding Trump's ballot eligibility, the Supreme Court said Congress must first pass a law detailing how the clause should be enforced before it can be applied.

Mamdani, a New York State Assembly member and self-proclaimed democratic socialist, secured the Democratic mayoral nomination in an upset primary victory.

The Young Republican Club alleges that Mamdani has engaged in "anti-American actions," including participating in demonstrations alongside pro-Hamas groups, declining to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada," and refusing to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The memo warns that Mamdani would turn New York City into an "extreme hotbed of socialism, borderline communism, and over Marxism," ideologies Trump has characterized as adversarial to the United States.

Mamdani's stance on the slogan "globalize the intifada" has come under scrutiny since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Pro-Palestinian activists view the phrase as a call for Palestinian liberation. At the same time, pro-Israel groups and many Jewish communities see it as advocating violence, invoking memories of the deadly First and Second intifadas.

Mamdani has not endorsed the phrase but has declined to condemn it outright. But he reportedly told a group of business leaders last week that he would discourage others from using it.

Regarding immigration, Mamdani has said he would not cooperate with ICE if elected, aligning with other Democrats who lead major U.S. cities. While federal law permits the existence of "sanctuary cities," the Trump administration has consistently opposed the policy and pushed to withhold federal funds from noncompliant jurisdictions.