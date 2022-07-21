Disney Drops 'Fairy Godmother' Title for Gender Neutral Term

Disney is changing the "fairy godmother" title for boutique cast members to be more inclusive and gender neutral, a move that has angered fans, reports The New York Post.

Formerly "Fairy Godmothers in Training," cast members in the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique shops, which provide makeovers for kids, will now be called "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices," Disney said.

"Watch as your young majesty or knight takes a seat in a lavish salon throne and enjoys pampering perfection, courtesy of their very own Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice," the Disney website now says.

Critics of the change said it was another instance of Disney’s "go woke" culture clash. Company CEO Bob Chapek earlier this year publicly opposed a Florida law that prohibits teachers from instructing young students about gender identity and sexual orientation, and Disney World and Disneyland banned the use of "gender greetings" in their parks.

"Hold up. I was reliably informed that the only genuinely inclusive language is Fairy God Birthing Person," lawyer Jenna Ellis tweeted.

"This is a mental illness … the magic is gone," wrote one Twitter user.

"Get woke, go broke," tweeted another.

Disney blog Streaming the Magic said the move was done so cast members "that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up and style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character."

One Disney cast member told Fox News that most employees oppose the company's efforts to promote inclusion.

"There is a plaque as you enter Disney World that reads, 'Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy,' but increasingly it's becoming the world of wokeness, political correctness, and indoctrination," Jose Castillo, a current Walt Disney Company employee who is running for Congress in Florida as a Republican, told Fox on Wednesday. "This isn't what Walt Disney envisioned, and it isn't what Disney's fans signed up for."