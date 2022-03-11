Disney CEO Apologizes to LGBTQ Employees, Will Halt Florida Political Donations

Disney CEO Bob Chapek on Friday apologized to the company’s LGBTQ employees and vowed to pause political donations in Florida following controversy over support for legislators in the state.

Chapek, in a company email obtained by Variety, wrote about the reaction to the company's response to the Parental Rights in Education bill, which he refers to as the "Florida Don't Say Gay bill," and apologized for not being "a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights."

The letter starts: "Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company's response to the Florida 'Don't Say Gay' bill. Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was.

"It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights, and I let you down. I am sorry."

He went on to say that "starting immediately, we are increasing our support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states. We are hard at work creating a new framework for our political giving that will ensure our advocacy better reflects our values. And today, we are pausing all political donations in the state of Florida pending this review. But, I know there is so much more work to be done.

"I am committed to this work and to you all, and will continue to engage with the LGBTQ+ community so that I can become a better ally. You will hear more about our progress in the coming weeks."

Chapek came under fire from multiple LGBTQ employee groups in the company over donations made by Disney to the Florida politicians who sponsored or co-sponsored the legislation, and for his response to the controversy, including his offer to donate $5 million to the Human Rights Campaign, which was rejected by the organization.