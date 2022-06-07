×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dianne feinstein | cognitive decline | senate

'Diminished' Feinstein Better Than a Junior Senator, Former Staffer Says

dianne feinstein appears at a senate hearing
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. (Brandan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 June 2022 03:13 PM

Despite the apparent significant cognitive decline in 88-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a former staffer insisted to The Cut that the California Democrat is still able to get more done than a younger, more recently elected senator could.

"Is a diminished Sen. Feinstein better than a junior California senator?" the staffer asked. "I would argue, emphatically, yes."

In the interview, published Monday, Feinstein occasionally forgot questions and had to depend on an aide to help her remember significant details. She also sometimes trailed off in mid-sentence while answering questions, relying on Communications Director Tom Mentzer for help.

In addition, Feinstein, who is the oldest member of the Senate, is heavily reliant on those in her office to carry out her daily legislative duties and is constantly accompanied by a staffer as she walks to votes and hearings on Capitol Hill.

As illustrative of her decline, she also appeared to forget the year of the enactment of the 1994 assault weapons ban, one of her major legislative accomplishments.

The San Francisco Chronicle recently reported that four sitting senators said they have observed her deteriorating cognitive skills, and a Democratic representative from California said they had to reintroduce themselves to Feinstein multiple times during a conversation over several hours earlier this year.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has urged Feinstein on at least two occasions to step down from her position as the lead Democrat on the Senate Judiciary, according to the Business Insider.

When asked about these conversations, Schumer said at recent press conference that "I've had a good number of discussions with Sen. Feinstein, but I'm keeping them to myself." 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Despite the apparent significant cognitive decline in 88-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a former staffer insisted to The Cut that the California Democrat is still able to get more done than a younger, more recently elected senator could.
dianne feinstein, cognitive decline, senate
269
2022-13-07
Tuesday, 07 June 2022 03:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved