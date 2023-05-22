×
DeSantis Hopes to Sway Older GOP Voters

By    |   Monday, 22 May 2023 09:18 AM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears intent on trying to make inroads with older Republican voters who support former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis, 44, is expected to officially enter the 2024 GOP presidential race this week.

With more than 60% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters over 50, according to the Pew Research Center, DeSantis is trying to appeal to the party's older voters by promoting his efforts to lower prescription drug costs in Florida. He has pushed the federal government for permission to import cheaper drugs from Canada.

Earlier this month, DeSantis signed a bill that he said will lower costs by regulating pharmacy benefit managers, The New York Times reported.

Pharmacy benefit managers work with drug manufacturers, insurance plans, and pharmacies to provide drugs to patients at a discount. Patient advocates, however, question whether benefit managers pass enough savings onto consumers.

All 50 states have sought greater oversight of the pharmacy benefit managers, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy.

"We think that healthcare is too expensive," DeSantis said during a May 3 press conference. "Prescription drugs are too expensive.

"In our healthcare system, you see a lot of bureaucracy, red tape. And people are making money off this system that aren't really providing value to the system."

Although DeSantis can promote laws he has signed, The Times said he has struggled to make the topic tangible for voters.

"Drug costs are far drier and more complicated than the red meat he has fed to his base on conservative causes like defunding diversity programs at state schools, banning gender-transition care for minors and restricting the ability of undocumented immigrants to find work and gain access to social services," the Times said.

Despite not having officially entered the presidential race, DeSantis has been considered Trump's top rival based on poll results.

In an overwhelming reelection victory last year, DeSantis won 6 in 10 votes from those over 65, according to exit polling, the Times reported.

Trump, 76, has attacked DeSantis for having supported plans to restructure Social Security and Medicare.

As president, Trump tried to end rebates for pharmacy benefit managers. He ultimately dropped the issue for most of his term.

"Trump's plan was substantial. But it ended up being more bark than bite," said Antonio Ciaccia, the chief executive of Ohio-based nonprofit group 46brooklyn. "DeSantis's plan is more bite than bark."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
