×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ted cruz | supreme court | guns

Sen. Cruz Praises Supreme Court Gun Ruling

Ted Cruz
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 23 June 2022 03:20 PM

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Thursday praised the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that expanded gun rights and struck down a New York law.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 split that Americans have the right to carry firearms while in public for the purpose of self-defense.

Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the majority, states that the Constitution protects "an individual's right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home."

In a statement, Cruz said: "Today, the Supreme Court upheld our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms by striking down a New York law that effectively prohibited a citizen from carrying a handgun outside the home."

He added: "The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that New York's law was unconstitutional because it unquestionably infringed on our Second Amendment and 14th Amendment rights. I was proud to lead an amicus brief on behalf of 24 of my Senate colleagues making these exact arguments.

"This case's vindication of the right to carry a firearm for self-defense outside the home is an ever-present reminder of our duty as citizens to defend our constitutional rights from brazen attacks from the left."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Thursday praised the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that expanded gun rights and struck down a New York law.
ted cruz, supreme court, guns
191
2022-20-23
Thursday, 23 June 2022 03:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved