Sen. Cruz Praises Supreme Court Gun Ruling

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Thursday praised the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that expanded gun rights and struck down a New York law.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 split that Americans have the right to carry firearms while in public for the purpose of self-defense.

Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the majority, states that the Constitution protects "an individual's right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home."

In a statement, Cruz said: "Today, the Supreme Court upheld our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms by striking down a New York law that effectively prohibited a citizen from carrying a handgun outside the home."

He added: "The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that New York's law was unconstitutional because it unquestionably infringed on our Second Amendment and 14th Amendment rights. I was proud to lead an amicus brief on behalf of 24 of my Senate colleagues making these exact arguments.

"This case's vindication of the right to carry a firearm for self-defense outside the home is an ever-present reminder of our duty as citizens to defend our constitutional rights from brazen attacks from the left."