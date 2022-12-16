×
7 Donors Each Gave DeSantis More Than $1M for Reelection Bid

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 16 December 2022 12:20 PM EST

Seven donors contributed more than $1 million each to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' successful reelection effort, according to Florida Politics.

The money went to "Friends of Ron DeSantis," a political committee, and the primary fundraising apparatus for the Republican governor. Florida Politics noted the committee raised nearly $171 million for DeSantis.

The donors were:

  • $20,950,000 came from the Republican Governors Association, the top donor to the campaign. The group's mission is to elect Republicans to lead state government, according to Florida Politics.
  • $10 million was donated by Robert Bigelow, founder and president of Bigelow Aerospace, the top individual donor.
  • $5 million was donated by Kenneth Griffin, the majority owner of Citadel, America's largest hedge fund.
  • $2 million came from the Club For Growth PAC.
  • $2 million was donated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which owns the Hard Rock brand used on casino hotels and restaurants.
  • $1.25 million was donated by Walter Buckley Jr. a philanthropist and political megadonor.
  • $1.1 million was donated by David MacNeil, CEO of WeatherTech, an auto accessory manufacturer.

Florida Politics noted that a total of 300 checks were reported as donations in the amount of $100,000 or more each.

Meanwhile, a USA Today and Suffolk University poll, released Tuesday, found Republicans support DeSantis over former President Donald Trump by a double-digit margin in a hypothetical on who will receive the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

More than half of Republicans want DeSantis to run, while about one-third want Trump to launch a third campaign for the White House: 56% back DeSantis; 33% back Trump.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

