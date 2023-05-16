×
Tags: desantis | presidential bid | announcement | florida

DeSantis Could Be Days From Presidential Candidacy

By    |   Tuesday, 16 May 2023 12:30 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could be just days from announcing his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to NBC News.

DeSantis' political staff on Monday moved into a new base of operations in Tallahassee, Florida. West Palm Beach television station WPTV reported that political analysts expect a presidential bid announcement from DeSantis any day.

WPTV also noted that Bryan Griffin, who has served as the press secretary for DeSantis, announced Monday he is resigning.

"The challenges can be overcome, and America is worth the fight,” Griffin said in an open resignation letter. "I believe that Gov. DeSantis is the only leader who can see us to victory at this critical moment in American history.

"Because of this, I am stepping away from this role to pursue other avenues of helping to deliver the governor's success to our country. If I can be even a small part of the revival and restoration of our great nation, then I am prepared to give it my all."

NBC News noted that DeSantis visited Iowa over the weekend.

