Jason Miller to Newsmax: 'DeSantis Is Going to Have Very Tough Headwind'

Jason Miller, longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, spoke to "John Bachman Now" on Newsmax about Gov. Ron DeSantis' chances against Trump and the much-talked-about CNN town hall last week.

"Well clearly, Gov. DeSantis is running for president, but I don't see why," Miller said. "President Trump is ahead by 34 points, according to polling in Iowa, and so Gov. DeSantis is going to have a very tough headwind."

The Florida governor, whose announcement that he's running for president is imminent, has warned about the GOP's "culture of losing."

"When we talk about this culture of winning, I think President Trump is doing exactly that," Miller countered on Newsmax. "Not just because the most recent ABC/Washington Post poll shows him beating President Joe Biden by 7 points, but when you look through the largest tax cut in history, the best economy in history, a secure southern border, no new wars, three conservative Supreme Court justices, that is winning, and that's why people want President Trump to come back and lead on day one."

The Trump adviser told Newsmax: "But as Gov. DeSantis has waited, and as his super PAC has spent somewhere in the $12 million to $15 million range, his numbers only continue to go down while President Trump's numbers go up, and so I think the longer that DeSantis waits, I think we're going to see the same result and quite frankly, after he announces, they always say that your best day as a candidate is on the first day that you announce — that really doesn't bode well for the trend lines where Gov. DeSantis might be headed."

Bachman asked Miller about the recent CNN town hall and a scoop from Axios, which reported that during a commercial break, Miller had pumped Trump up by showing him some tweets from Democrats who were clearly angered with the way the town hall was proceeding.

One tweet from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., read: "CNN should be ashamed of themselves. They have lost total control of this 'town hall' to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim."

Miller also psyched Trump up by reading him a tweet from former Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who wrote: "This #CNNTownhall is shaping up to be a clear win for Trump, certainly in the Republican field and probably overall."

Miller told Newsmax: "Well, here's the thing — President Trump mapped out to us a vision of what he wanted to do with the town hall. How he wanted to communicate with folks, not even just nationally, but internationally, as CNN has a pretty big reach even outside of the United States."

Miller said Trump wanted to show that he's ready to step forward and lead the country right now. "There's no ramp-up period. He's done it before, and he's ready again.

"And so, when you have someone who has the game plan, and they're executing perfectly, it's helpful as an adviser just to say, Keep doing what you're doing," Miller said. "Look, President Trump knows what he's doing. I'm just along for the ride, probably just picking out his music."

Bachman asked Miller: "Who put the notes in the breast pocket? Because that was a master play. Whose idea was that?"

Miller said it was 100% Trump's idea.

"Sometimes it's a great thing that he comes up with all this stuff on his own," he said. "And so again, we're just very happy that not only did he do well, but I do think it was telling that you had the AOCs and Andrew Yang's reactions for sure."

