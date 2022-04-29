×
Tags: desantis | gun | law | carry

DeSantis Promises Constitutional Carry Gun Law in Florida

Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Ronda Churchill/Getty Images)

Friday, 29 April 2022 02:08 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to sign a constitutional carry gun law for the state before he leaves office.

His comments came Friday while speaking to residents in North Central Florida, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

"We used to be the leader on Second Amendment issues," DeSantis said.

The Republican governor noted 25 other states already have passed constitutional carry legislation. The law allows people to carry handguns without a concealed weapons license or permit, the Sentinel said.

DeSantis said the gun law was "one thing I wanted the Legislature to do."

"I can't say if it will be next week or in six months, but before I'm done as governor it will be done."

State legislators passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the country in 2018. The bipartisan bill was signed into law by then-Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican. It was crafted after 17 people were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in October to the mass shooting. Jury selection is under way for the penalty phase of the trial.

According to the newspaper, the law raised the legal age to buy a gun from 18 to 21.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to sign a constitutional carry gun law for the state before he leaves office.
desantis, gun, law, carry
Friday, 29 April 2022 02:08 PM
