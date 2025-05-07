WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: derrick van orden | wisconsin | town hall | threats

Rep. Van Orden Threatened, Postpones Town Hall

By    |   Wednesday, 07 May 2025 11:31 AM EDT

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., postponed a town hall planned for Wednesday after a "credible threat made against his wife, children and grandchildren."

The threat was delivered via a letter to his D.C. office and was reported to authorities, Van Orden's office said.

Van Orden will also be missing votes in Congress due to the threat, his office said. He blamed radical and violent rhetoric from "far-left Democrats" for the threat.

"No elected official, regardless of political party affiliation, should have to worry about the safety of their family while serving the American people," according to a statement from his office. "Threats of political violence are not just dangerous — they are anti-American. This type of behavior is the direct result of increasingly radical and violent rhetoric fueled by far-left Democrats who encourage hatred rather than healthy discourse.

"It is a poison on our nation and every one of my colleagues — Republican or Democrat — should fully condemn it when they see it. The Congressman looks forward to returning to D.C. to do the job the people of Wisconsin's Third District elected him to do."

