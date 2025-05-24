WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: depression | weaponized | absence | john fetterman | capitol hill | senate | media

Sen. Fetterman: Media Members Have 'Weaponized' Mental Health Issues

By    |   Saturday, 24 May 2025 02:49 PM EDT

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., says media members have "weaponized" his absence on Capitol Hill to portray him as mentally unfit and that he has begun attending more Senate hearings and votes because of it.

"I'm showing up because people in the media have weaponized [my attendance]," Fetterman told the news outlet. "Simple things are turned. That's exactly what happened."

"The votes I missed were overwhelmingly procedural; they're even called 'bed check' votes," he added.

"I had to make a decision: getting here and sticking my thumb in the door for three seconds for a procedural vote or spend Monday night as a dad-daughter date."

An NBC News report published earlier this month said Fetterman had missed nearly every committee hearing and regularly skips votes.

The Intelligencer reported that sources close to Fetterman said his behavior at times was jarring.

"One staffer told me there would be entire days when they couldn't let anyone outside the office be around him because he was in 'some sort of state' and might say 'really [expletive]-up [expletive] to constituents," the outlet reported.

Fetterman in 2023 was treated for depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following a stroke.

He told the Times that his doctor "warned years ago: After its public that you are getting help for depression, people will weaponize that."

"Simple things are turned. That's exactly what happened."

He added: "It shook me that people are willing to weaponize that I got help."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., says media members have "weaponized" his absence on Capitol Hill to portray him as mentally unfit and that he has begun attending more Senate hearings and votes because of it.
depression, weaponized, absence, john fetterman, capitol hill, senate, media
242
2025-49-24
Saturday, 24 May 2025 02:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved