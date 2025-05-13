Report: 2 Aides Exit Fetterman's Office

Two aides of Sen. John Fetterman, R-Pa., are calling it quits, Politico reported.

The staffers, Madeleine Marr and Caroline Shaffer, are leaving as questions continue to arise about the embattled senator's fitness to serve.

In a New York magazine story, current and former aides say Fetterman is no longer the politician he was before his May 2022 stroke.

The outlet confirmed a letter by Adam Jentleson, Fetterman's former chief of staff, written last May to a physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center who had treated the senator.

"I'm worried that if John stays on his current trajectory, he won't be with us for much longer," Jentleson wrote. "He declines most briefings and never reads memos; high highs and low lows; long, rambling, repetitive and self-centered monologues; lying in ways that are painfully, awkwardly obvious to everyone in the room."

Fetterman dismissed the story as a hit piece.

"It's a one-source story with a couple anonymous sources," Fetterman told reporters last week. "It's a hit piece from a very left publication; there's really nothing more to say about that."

Shaffer and Marr had worked for Fetterman as legislative assistants since 2023, LegiStorm reported.

Fetterman has seen his former chief of staff, top communications aides, and legislative director depart over the last 18 months, Politico reported.