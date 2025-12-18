DOJ Sues 3 States, District of Columbia for Voter Data

The Department of Justice sued three states and the District of Columbia on Thursday for not turning over requested voter information to the Trump administration.

The latest lawsuits were filed against Georgia, Illinois, and Wisconsin as well as D.C.

The department has filed 22 lawsuits seeking voter information as part of its effort to collect detailed voting data and other election information across the country.

The latest round comes one week after the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted against DOJ's request for the data.

Both Republicans and Democrats on the commission voiced concerns about the request last week, saying it would be illegal under Wisconsin law to provide the voter roll information that includes the full names, dates of birth, residential addresses and driver's license numbers of voters.

Spokespeople for the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the state Department of Justice, which would defend the commission, did not immediately return messages.

The Illinois State Board of Elections declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the Georgia secretary of state's office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

But the agency's general counsel, Charlene McGowan, last week sent a letter to DOJ, saying she was attaching "Georgia's complete list of registered voters."

She noted that "Georgia law prohibits the disclosure of voters' full date of birth, social security number, and driver's license number," so the voter list provide excludes such sensitive information.

An Associated Press tally found that the Department of Justice has asked at least 26 states for voter registration rolls in recent months, and in many cases asked states for information on how they maintain their voter rolls.

Other states being sued by DOJ include California, Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

Last week, the department sued Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Nevada.

The Department of Justice said 10 states are either in full compliance or working toward it.

The Trump administration has characterized the lawsuits as part of an effort to ensure the security of elections, and the department says the states are violating federal law by refusing to provide the voter lists and information about ineligible voters.

The lawsuits have raised concerns among some Democratic officials and others who question exactly how the data will be used, and whether the department will follow privacy laws to protect the information.

Some of the information sought includes names, dates of birth, street addresses, driver's license numbers, and partial Social Security numbers.

"The law is clear: states need to give us this information, so we can do our duty to protect American citizens from vote dilution," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said in a statement. "Today's filings show that regardless of which party is in charge of a particular state, the Department of Justice will firmly stand on the side of election integrity and transparency."

Associated Press writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta and John O'Connor in Springfield, Illinois, contributed to this report.