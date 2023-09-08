Danish Actor Roasts Reporter Over Diversity Question

A Danish actor roasted a reporter at the Venice Film Festival when asked about the lack of diversity in his latest project, which is set in 18-century Denmark.

Actor Mads Mikkelsen and award-winning filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel were sitting for a panel discussion about "The Promised Land" when an unidentified Danish reporter asked the question.

"This is a cast and Danish production that's entirely Nordic and, therefore, has some lack of diversity, you would say," the reporter began, according to Mediaite. "There's also new rules implied in Hollywood ..."

Mikkelsen interjected, asking, "What are you on to?" while shaking his head.

"There [are] some rules of diversity across the Atlantic for competing in the Best Picture, the equivalence of this competition," the reporter said. "Since you don't live up to those standards with this broad cast, there is, just curious — it's not because of artistic reasons, but lack of diversity that this can't compete in that competition. Are you worried about that?"

"Are you?" Mikkelsen replied. "I'm serious about this because you're putting us on the spot, so you answer the question."

Arcel defended the casting choices, pointing out that the movie takes place "in Denmark in the 1750s."

"We do have a big plot line about a girl of color who is being subjected to racism," he said. "It was very rare to have any people of color in Denmark, almost nobody. She was probably, at the time, the only one in the entire country of Denmark."

The director went on to say that the new Hollywood diversity requirements weren't a consideration during the making of the film.

"It wasn't a thought in our mind," Arcel said. "I think it would be a little weird. It's just historical and how it was in the 1750s."

According to IMDb, "The Promised Land" is about a poor soldier named Ludvig Kahlen, played by Mikkelsen, who arrives in Denmark in 1755 with the goal of gaining wealth and honor by cultivating the land. However, Kahlen experiences pushback from landowner Frederik De Schinkel, who thinks the land belongs to him.

The new Oscars eligibility requirements that the reporter was referring to stipulate that, beginning in 2024, a film will qualify for Best Picture only if it meets specific diversity criteria in two of four areas. The Daily Wire reported that the new guidelines set forth by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences cover "on-screen representation, themes, and narratives" and "creative leadership and project team," among other items.

Underrepresented groups need to be included both on screen in major and minor roles and featured in the storylines as well, according to the guidelines.