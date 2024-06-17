Denmark: Stock Up on Food, Iodine Pills for Nuclear Fallout

Denmark's citizens were encouraged to stockpile water, food, and medicine amid a rising nuclear threat from Russia.

Denmark's government is increasing its preparedness for possible war and has warned Danes to do likewise.

"The reality is that Denmark and our allies are threatened by hybrid war," Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Saturday at Denmark's annual democracy meeting in the town of Allinge, Bloomberg reported. "Each of us should prepare for the fact that, for a short period, we may be without access to electricity or water, or be unable to buy basic necessities."

Earlier this month, Denmark raised the threat level for destructive cyberattacks against companies and authorities.

The latest warnings encourage Danes to stock up on:

Non-perishable food that does not require a stove or oven to be prepared.

2.4 gallons or more of bottled water per person; enough for three days.

Batteries, flashlights, and candles.

Also, citizens under 40 should keep iodine tablets in the event of a nuclear accident.

Laila Reenberg, chief of Denmark's emergency management agency, said it was "very unlikely" that the tablets will be needed.

Danes were urged not to panic and accumulate the needed supplies over time.

Other European countries that have told citizens to make preparations include Estonia, Latvia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Financial Times reported in May that Britons were urged to stockpile tinned food, batteries, and bottled water under a new campaign launched by the U.K. government to encourage the public to prepare for emergencies.

Sweden's government and defense officials in January warned its citizens to prepare for war, LatestLY reported. That warning created panic as citizens rushed to the stores to stockpile emergency supplies.

Also in January, the head of Norway's armed forces warned fellow NATO countries that they only have "two, maybe three" years to brace for a Russian attack, Dagbladet reported.

Just days earlier, it was revealed that the German army was preparing for the possibility of a Russian attack on NATO countries.

Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Reuters reported that Europeans were stocking up on survival gear such as sleeping bags and camping cookers, as well as canned and dried food.