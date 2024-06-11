WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: democrats | react | hunter biden | guilty | verdict

Dems Welcome Hunter Guilty Verdict: 'No One Above Law'

By    |   Tuesday, 11 June 2024 04:01 PM EDT

Some Democrats welcomed and seemed to revel in the guilty verdict handed down against Hunter Biden on Tuesday, as it provided them an opportunity to sing the same refrain after Donald Trump was convicted.

"Nobody is above the law."

A jury in Wilmington, Delaware, found Biden guilty on three felony counts of illegally purchasing and possessing a firearm while being addicted to drugs. He faces up to 25 years in prison while becoming the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a crime. However, legal experts predict Biden will not serve any time.

"Same thing I said about Trump, no one is above the law," said Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, posted to X.

"I have to sit through sham Judiciary Committee hearings on bogus claims that the government has been 'weaponized' against Republicans," Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., told Axios, adding, "this verdict shows that no one is above the law. I can't wait to see how Trump apologists and enablers spin this one."

One Republican lawmaker wasn't impressed.

"The Hunter Biden gun conviction is kinda dumb tbh," Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fl., said in a post to X.

Further, Republicans see the gun conviction as nothing more than a façade to cover up worse crimes committed by Biden, namely profiting from peddling his father President Joe Biden's name and influence to foreign adversaries to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

"The entire prosecution was a ploy to keep from a more serious prosecution," one House Republican told Axios.

Massachusetts Democratic Gov. Jim McGovern wasn't having it.

"The contrast today is just staggering. Apparently, when a Republican is convicted, it's weaponization. But when a Democrat is convicted, the president's son no less, that's justice. I mean, give me a break. Hunter Biden was found guilty by a jury of his peers, just like Donald Trump, because this is our justice system at work," McGovern said.

"After the verdict this morning, how can any Republican in their right mind argue that the Biden administration is weaponizing the DOJ to hurt Republicans and to help Democrats? They just convicted the president's own son," he added.

Hunter Biden has a federal tax evasion trial scheduled for early September.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

