Men Under 30 Quitting Democrats in Favor of Republicans, Trump

Male voters under 30 are flocking to support former President Donald Trump and other Republicans, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Formerly among young voters who tended to vote Democrat since former President Ronald Reagan left office in 1989, men under 30 are defecting to the GOP, The Journal reported.

The outlet said young men backed Trump over President Joe Biden by 14 points in two merged polls this year. That's a dramatic change from 2020, when they supported Biden by 15 points, according to AP VoteCast.

"It would seem the white male is the enemy of the left," Collin Mertz, a 23-year-old North Dakota farmer who voted for Trump in 2020 and plans to do so again in November, told The Journal.

Unlike men in their age group, women under 30 remain strongly behind Democrats for the White House and Congress.

Gallup reported that 40% of women aged 18 to 29 identify as liberal and 21% identify as conservative. In 1999, that number was about three in 10 identified as liberal.

Among men under 30, Gallup reported that 29% identify as conservative, 44% as moderate, and 25% as liberal.

The abortion issue exposes a large difference between men and woman under 30.

Women say abortion should be legal by a plus-53 percentage point difference, while men say the same by only a plus-16 percentage point difference, The Journal reported.

Student loan forgiveness also reveals a large difference between young male and female voters. Men are nearly split when asked whether federally funded student loans should be forgiven, while women support the move by a plus-45 percentage point difference.

There also are big differences regarding issues such as repealing Obamacare, building a southern border wall, extending the Trump tax cuts and allowing children to choose their gender identity without parental approval. Men under 30 tend to side with conservatives and the age group's women with liberals.

"The question now is whether [Kamala] Harris, the expected Democratic nominee, will recapture the support of young men or push more of them away," The Journal reported. "Harris' candidacy removes Biden's age, 81, as a voter concern and instead spotlights social, economic and policy issues driving young men and women apart."