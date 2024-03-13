×
Democrats' Bill to Protect IVF Gains GOP Backing

By    |   Wednesday, 13 March 2024 04:30 PM EDT

In a bipartisan move, Democrats' efforts to establish federal safeguards for in vitro fertilization (IVF) services have garnered support from Republicans, Axios reported.

The Access to Family Building Act, spearheaded by Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., has found its first Republican co-sponsor in Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y.

This development marks a notable shift, particularly in light of the recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that halted IVF services in the state, prompting Republicans to distance themselves from the decision.

Rep. Molinaro, representing a district won by President Biden in 2020, expressed his endorsement of the bill, emphasizing his personal experience with IVF.

"Protecting it is just common sense," he said, echoing sentiments shared by proponents of the legislation.

The bill, if enacted, would establish a statutory right to access IVF and other fertility treatments, aiming to address concerns surrounding reproductive health services.

In response to this bipartisan effort, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who introduced the bill in the Senate, expressed optimism, saying, "I'm glad this bill is finally receiving the attention from across the aisle that it deserves."

Despite initial hurdles, including opposition from Senate Republicans in the previous attempt to pass the bill unanimously, proponents remain hopeful that Molinaro's support will pave the way for further bipartisan collaboration in safeguarding IVF access.

In the broader context, Republicans have swiftly reaffirmed their backing for IVF services following the Alabama ruling.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., led the charge by introducing a non-binding resolution to protect access to fertility care, a move endorsed by several House Republicans, many of whom are considered politically vulnerable.

Furthermore, the Alabama legislature took proactive measures by passing legislation to safeguard IVF, reflecting a broader bipartisan commitment to ensuring access to reproductive health services. 

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 04:30 PM
