Fundraising Surges for 'Seditious Six' After FBI Review

The controversy sparked by a video from six Democrat lawmakers telling active-duty service members not to follow unspecified "illegal orders" appears poised to bolster their campaign coffers.

The video, released last week, featured the "Seditious Six": Democrat Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, along with Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, and Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump has since accused the lawmakers — each of whom has a military or intelligence background — of having committed "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

In the 24 hours since the War Department revealed it was conducting a "thorough review" of Kelly's actions, the senator has become the subject of at least a dozen fundraising texts and emails, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday.

Two were sent directly from his campaign, while others came from prominent Democrats seeking split donations with Kelly.

They included Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, and Sens. Adam Schiff of California and Ruben Gallego of Arizona.

As a retired Navy combat pilot and former astronaut, Kelly remains subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

"Let's call this what it is: political persecution," a Kelly campaign fundraising text read, according to the Examiner. "The point is I need you to chip in $10 or whatever you can afford so we have the resources necessary to fight back against what comes next."

Another message read, according to the Examiner: "If you could split a donation between me and Chris Pappas to help us prepare for any outcome, I'd really appreciate it."

The Kelly campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the Examiner. He is not up for reelection until 2028.

The FBI reportedly plans to interview the six Democrats in connection with their appearance in the video.

Goodlander, Crow, Deluzio and Houlahan, in a joint statement Tuesday, accused President Donald Trump of "using the FBI as a tool to intimidate and harass members of Congress."

"Yesterday, the FBI contacted the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms requesting interviews," the lawmakers continued.

"No amount of intimidation or harassment will ever stop us from doing our jobs and honoring our Constitution.

"We swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. That oath lasts a lifetime, and we intend to keep it.

"We will not be bullied. We will never give up the ship," they said.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday slammed the Democrat lawmakers, asserting they knew "exactly what they were doing."

"In the military, vague rhetoric and ambiguity undermine trust, create hesitation in the chain of command, and erode cohesion," Hegseth wrote on X.

"The military already has clear procedures for handling unlawful orders. It does not need political actors injecting doubt into an already clear chain of command," Hegseth added.

Slotkin subsequently admitted that Trump has not issued any illegal orders to the military.

"As veterans of various sorts, the Seditious Six knew exactly what they were doing — sowing doubt through a politically motivated influence operation," Hegseth wrote.