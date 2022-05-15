Axios: Biden Directing WH Staff to Focus on Midterm Elections, Messaging

President Joe Biden has started directing White House aides to shift gears and focus on the upcoming midterm elections, and in their efforts to emphasize Democrats’ core election message and the administration’s signature programs, reported Axios.

The report comes a day after the New York Times reported that Biden’s legal team is preparing to defend against the possibility of impeachment if Republicans gain control of Congress in December.

Republicans have publicly said they are ready to impeach Biden and investigate Hunter Biden’s dealings and a trove of files that reportedly came from a laptop Hunter Biden abandoned in a computer repair shop.

White House officials will likely highlight Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill and $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief funds, according to Axios.

Biden has started to publicly criticize Republicans for promoting "ultra-MAGA" policies.

"President Biden has always said don’t compare me to the almighty, compare me to the alternative," said Michael Gwin, a White House spokesman.

"The president isn’t going to shy away from underscoring the contrast between congressional Republicans and the work he and his administration are doing to lower prices and make our communities safer and stronger."