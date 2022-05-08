×
Tags: joe biden | economy | midterm elections

Biden to Give Remarks on Inflation, Contrast Plan with Republicans

president joe biden answers questions during a news conference in the east room of the white house
President Joe Biden (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sunday, 08 May 2022 07:07 PM

President Joe Biden will draw a contrast between his economic plans and those of Republicans in remarks Tuesday focused on inflation, a White House official said.

Biden, a Democrat who is suffering from low approval poll numbers before the November midterm elections, sharpened his rhetoric against Republicans in recent weeks, dismissing, for example, former President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" MAGA movement as extreme.

Biden on Tuesday will lay out his plan to fight inflation and "contrast his approach with Congressional Republicans' ultra-MAGA plan to raise taxes on 75 million American families and threaten to sunset programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid," the official said.

Last week Biden took aim at Republican U.S. Senator Rick Scott's economic plan, saying it would raise taxes on 75 million Americans, most of whom make less than $100,000 a year. Scott, who said he planned to cut taxes, is leading Republican efforts to get Republicans elected to the Senate.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


