Democrats Spending Millions on Abortion Ads

Democrats have spent millions on social media ads talking about reproductive rights ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, in contrast to Republicans, whose ads are focused primarily on the economy, according to Axios.

After analyzing data from Bully Pulpit Interactive, Axios found that Democrat-aligned groups such as the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, are spending millions on Facebook ads, with a significant portion of those ads being centered around reproductive rights.

Republican groups, including the Republican National Committee, National Republican Senatorial Committee, and the National Republican Congressional Committee, have spent less on their ads, which are more focused on the economy, voter mobilization, and former President Donald Trump.

A Politico analysis of AdImpact data found that Democrat groups and candidates have spent almost $18 million on over 100 ads concerning abortion in battleground states as of the end of September.

"It's a serious subject and it's really important to people," outgoing Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., told Politico. "So I don't think you can overplay that."

Abby Curran Horrell, the executive director of the Democrat-supporting House Majority PAC, said that "Americans don't like rights being taken away. It crosses demographics, it crosses geographies. It's an issue that resonates with voters across the political spectrum."

She added, "We feel very confident in the strategic messaging decisions that we're making to win races."