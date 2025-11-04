Trump: Calif. Prop 50 'Giant Scam,' Vote 'Under Very Serious Review'

President Donald Trump is teasing a "very serious legal and criminal review" of the vote on the partisan redistricting ballot measure called Proposition 50, which is before California voters Tuesday.

"The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM in that the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"All 'Mail-In' Ballots, where the Republicans in that State are 'Shut Out,' is under very serious legal and criminal review. STAY TUNED!"

Prop 50 seeks to temporarily override the state's independent redistricting commission and allow the Legislature to draw new congressional maps for upcoming elections.

Critics rebuke Prop 50 as partisan gerrymandering to merely create five more Democrat-held House seats in the deep-blue state of California after Texas' Republican-held legislature moved to redistrict to make its state more reflective of the Republican-voter registration edge.

Prop 50 has already faced legal challenges alleging it violates the state constitution and the "one person, one vote" principle by altering district boundaries mid-decade.

The California Supreme Court allowed the proposition to remain on the ballot, but opponents have vowed to pursue additional court action if it passes.

Meanwhile, online rumors and social media claims about "see-through" mail-in ballot envelopes have fueled fresh skepticism among conservative voters, despite repeated fact-checks finding no evidence of compromised secrecy or fraud.

Trump's "legal and criminal review" appears to refer broadly to those mail-in voting procedures and the handling of ballots in the closely watched special election.

As of Monday, there were no confirmed investigations or credible reports of widespread irregularities, though the state has acknowledged a handful of isolated incidents such as stolen or misdelivered ballots.

Election officials insist that California's all-mail system remains secure and transparent and say any allegations of tampering will be referred to law enforcement for review.