AOC Says Office Hit With Bloody Signs After Israel Dig

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said her office was "tagged with blood-splattered signs" accusing her of supporting terrorism after she condemned Israel for a series of explosives in Lebanon and Syria involving walkie-talkies and pagers.

"Yesterday my House office was tagged with blood-splattered signs accusing me of supporting terrorism after I questioned the pager operation, which clearly runs counter to US policy," Ocasio-Cortez wrote Friday in a post on the social platform X.

"They must live under a rock to not know I don't take well to bullies," she added in.

The attacks — which were widely believed to be carried out by Israel targeting Hezbollah but have also killed civilians — have hiked fears that the two sides' simmering conflict could escalate into all-out war.

Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday said the devices were detonated by Israel "across a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians."

She added in an X post that the "attack clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a wider conflict," requesting a "full account of the attack, including an answer from the State Department as to whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology."