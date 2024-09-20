WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: aoc | support | terrorism | israel | pagers | walkie-talkies | lebanon

AOC Says Office Hit With Bloody Signs After Israel Dig

By    |   Friday, 20 September 2024 06:00 PM EDT

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said her office was "tagged with blood-splattered signs" accusing her of supporting terrorism after she condemned Israel for a series of explosives in Lebanon and Syria involving walkie-talkies and pagers.

"Yesterday my House office was tagged with blood-splattered signs accusing me of supporting terrorism after I questioned the pager operation, which clearly runs counter to US policy," Ocasio-Cortez wrote Friday in a post on the social platform X.

"They must live under a rock to not know I don't take well to bullies," she added in.

The attacks — which were widely believed to be carried out by Israel targeting Hezbollah but have also killed civilians — have hiked fears that the two sides' simmering conflict could escalate into all-out war.

Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday said the devices were detonated by Israel "across a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians."

She added in an X post that the "attack clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a wider conflict," requesting a "full account of the attack, including an answer from the State Department as to whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., says her office was "tagged with blood-splattered signs" accusing her of supporting terrorism after she condemned Israel for a series of explosives in Lebanon and Syria involving walkie-talkies and pagers.
aoc, support, terrorism, israel, pagers, walkie-talkies, lebanon, syria
199
2024-00-20
Friday, 20 September 2024 06:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved