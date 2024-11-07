Dem Strategist Roginsky: Democratic Party Has Lost Common Sense

Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky says her party has lost “common sense” and the ability to “speak to people like they’re normal.”

“This is not Joe Biden’s fault, it’s not Kamala Harris’s fault, it’s not Barack Obama’s fault, it is the fault of the Democratic party not knowing how to communicate effectively to voters,” Roginsky told CNN Thursday.

“We are not the party of common sense, which is the message that voters sent to us. For a number of reasons, for a number of reasons, we don’t know how to speak to voters,” she added.

“Language has meaning. When we address Latino voters as LatinX, for instance, because that’s the politically correct thing to do, it makes them think that we don’t even live in the same planet as we do.

“When we are too afraid to say that ‘Hey, college kids, if you’re trashing a campus of Columbia University because you aren’t happy about some sort of policy and you’re taking over a university and you’re trashing it and preventing other students from learning that that is unacceptable.’ But we’re so worried about alienating one or another cohort in our coalition that we don’t know what to say,” Roginsky said.

The Democratic Party needs to “start being the party of common sense again,” she said.

“We need to get back to being the party of common sense that people look at us and say, ‘We understand you, we appreciate what you say because you speak our language.’ And until we do that, we should stop blaming other people for our own mistakes,” Roginsky said.