OSHA to Probe Deaths of 2 Workers at Delta Maintenance Shop

Tuesday, 27 August 2024 02:40 PM EDT

The U.S. workplace safety agency said it is opening an investigation after two workers were killed and one injured at a Delta Air Lines airline maintenance shop at the Atlanta airport on Tuesday.

WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, citing sources, reported a Delta employee and a contractor were killed when a tire on a plane exploded while it was being removed. The aircraft had arrived from Las Vegas on Sunday, the station reported.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration told Reuters it was opening an investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration said it was in contact with Delta about the incident.

Delta confirmed in a statement the deaths of two workers and the injury of another.

"This news is heartbreaking for all of us," Delta said, adding that the incident occurred in the wheel and brake shop. "We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened.”

