Survey: 51 Percent of Execs Consider DEI Rollbacks

Fifty-one percent of executives say they are considering rollbacks of their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, according to a survey released Wednesday by Littler Mendelson.

The report comes the same day Paramount told its employees it will change some of its DEI programs to comply with the Trump administration’s directives.

The company will no longer measure “success in progress on companywide DEI initiatives, including aspirational representation goals” and will no longer “set or use aspirational numerical goals related to the race, ethnicity, sex or gender of hires,” executives wrote in the memo, obtained by Deadline.

Paramount has also stopped collecting rata on race, ethnicity, sex or gender data for U.S. job applicants on its forms and careers page save in markets where it’s legally required to.

The Littler Mendelson survey also found that 61% said they are also considering whether to remove or reduce diversity-related language from their websites, proxy statements or other outward-facing communications.

The Trump administration on Wednesday demanded that Apple ditch its DEI programs after the company’s shareholders voted to reject an anti-DEI proposal.