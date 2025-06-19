WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dei | black church leaders | corporations | pressure

Black Church Leaders Pressure Companies on DEI

By    |   Thursday, 19 June 2025 11:51 AM EDT

Black church leaders continue to pressure American corporations to main their diversity, equity, and inclusion policies amid rollbacks of initiatives across the U.S.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion is not charity. It's not a handout, and the African American community is a valuable partner," Jamal Bryant, a Georgia-based pastor who boycotted Target after it scrapped its DEI initiatives and is planning a boycott of Dollar General, told Politico. "So we want to know: If you can take our dollars, how come you won't stand with us?"

The Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights and social justice activist, said one of the challenges with a boycott is reminding congregants they are still going on.

"You have to keep people's attention," said Sharpton. "You've got to make sure people don't forget, 'I'm not supposed to be shopping at that store.' Keeping public attention is a challenge."

President Donald Trump signed an executive order eliminating DEI practices in the federal workforce. Meta and Google are among the companies that have rolled back their programs.

In a statement, Dollar General said its mission is "serving others," noting that it serves millions of Americans from all backgrounds and walks of life.

"As we have since our founding, we continuously evolve our programs in support of the long-term interests of all stakeholders," the company said.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said in May the company saw quarterly sales decrease by 2.8% since the boycott began.

A Target spokesperson told Politico it is "absolutely dedicated to fostering inclusivity for everyone — our team members, our guests and our supply partners."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Black church leaders continue to pressure American corporations to main their diversity, equity and inclusion policies amid rollbacks of initiatives across the U.S.
dei, black church leaders, corporations, pressure
261
2025-51-19
Thursday, 19 June 2025 11:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved