McDonald's: Lingo Changed, But We're Sticking With DEI

McDonald’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is as strong as ever — it’s just now called “inclusion,” Bloomberg reports.

The fast-food chain continues to hire a diverse group of people and continues to publicly report on its assorted representation of employees.

McDonald’s is also keeping its internal affinity groups, whereby employees of similar backgrounds can share ideas with each other.

Earlier this year, in response to the Trump administration’s calling DEI “illegal,” McDonald’s retired its “aspirational representation goals” and its diversity pledge for its supply chain.

“We’ve changed some of the language that we’ve used around it (DEI), but at the core, none of our programming has changed,” said Jordann Nunn, McDonald’s chief people officer. “We have no intention of doing that.”

McDonald’s is not the only company whose changes to DEI are mostly cosmetic. Walmart has replaced DEI with “belonging,” and Lowe’s is touting itself as one of the most diverse companies in the U.S.

Many major U.S. companies, meanwhile, continue to recruit from primarily Black colleges — including Boeing Co, Deloitte LLP, Ford Motor Co., McDonald’s and Molson Coors Beverage Co.

McDonald’s is also dealing with the Trump administration’s focus on deporting illegal migrants. Nunn said Immigration and Customs Enforcement has raided a handful of McDonald’s restaurants, and in response, the chain has offered webinars for franchisees on immigration policies.

McDonald’s is planning to add 375,000 workers across the nation this summer.