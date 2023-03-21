Trump Boasts 10-Point Plan to 'Dismantle the Deep State'

As he faces a potentially imminent indictment by George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, former President Donald Trump released a campaign video statement unveiling a 10-point plan to "dismantle the deep state."

"Here's my plan to dismantle the deep state and reclaim our democracy from Washington corruption once and for all, and corruption it is," Trump vowed, ticking down his 10 policy proposals in his 2024 presidential campaign.

"This plan will also end the ongoing weaponization of the justice system that targets its political enemies simply because of their political or religious beliefs," the campaign release added.

"I will shatter the deep state, and restore government that is controlled by the people."

Restore a 2020 executive order authorizing the president to "fire rogue bureaucrats." Reform federal departments and agencies and fire "all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus." Reform FISA courts, "ensuring that corruption is rooted out." Truth and Reconciliation Commission to "declassify and publish all documents on Deep State spying, censorship, and abuses of power." Crack down on "government leakers who collude with the media to create false narratives, pressing criminal charges when appropriate." Decouple Inspector General's Offices "from the departments they oversee, so that they do not become protectors of the deep state." Independent audit system to "continually monitor" intelligence agencies so "they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American people." Continue Trump administration effort to move feds out of Washington, D.C., to drain the "swamp": "Up to 100,000 government positions could be moved out of Washington Ban federal employees from taking jobs at "companies they deal with and regulate, such as Big Pharma." Push constitutional amendment for term limits on Congress.

"This is how I will shatter the deep state and restore government that is controlled by the people and for the people," Trump concluded in the 3:44 minute video statement.

Notably, the campaign release on the plan and video statement noted on term limits:

94% of House members were reelected and has not fallen below 80% in the past half century.

100% of senators were reelected in 2022 and has not fallen below 75% since 1982.

Also, "government corruption" was a point of emphasis in the plan.

"President Trump's plan targets the corruption that has plagued our federal government and harmed Americans," according to the campaign release. "The Biden administration has weaponized the FBI and DOJ to target conservatives, Christians, and their political enemies.

"A leaked and since-withdrawn FBI memo recently revealed that FBI agents were likening traditional Catholics to 'domestic terrorists.'

"Bureaucrats from the FBI and DHS directly colluded with social media companies during the 2020 election to censor Americans' speech.

"During the Russia collusion hoax, government officials routinely selectively leaked information to the media to further their anti-Trump narrative."