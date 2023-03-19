Trump: Unprecedented 'Witch-Hunt' Is 'Election Interference'

As former President Donald Trump predicts his arrest on some "far-fetched" charge, his campaign has released a fact sheet, detailing the "witch-hunt" as a "radical left Democrats" effort to engage in "election interference" that is "unprecedented."

"This isn't a prosecution, it's a persecution," the Trump campaign fact sheet read.

"This is election interference — radical left Democrats and the New York District Attorney's office are politicizing our justice system to influence the 2024 presidential race.

"This is unprecedented — never before has a former president been charged."

Important: Famed author David Horowitz predicted this attack on Trump in his book "Final Battle" — Find out why President Trump says you must "get it!" — See More Here

Trump denounced the relentless effort from his political rivals to search for a crime, specifically Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has worked to reduce prosecutions for criminals in New York City while he has revved up efforts to find "some legal basis — however far-fetched — to prosecute" the presidential political rival.

"And they've found nothing," the fact sheet read. "These actions constitute prosecutorial misconduct and are un-American.

"Radical left Democrat New York DA Alvin Bragg is leading a blatant and unconstitutional attempt to interfere with a federal election by attempting to prosecute President Trump. Bragg is so radical — and so partisan — he received $1M from George Soros in his run for DA.

"Bragg is even a donor to Radical left Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.

"Bragg, who has been described in the media as 'woke,' has faced intense criticism for his soft on crime agenda since the moment he took office."

Bragg's city has seen a 22% increase in major crime, including "robbery, burglary and grand larceny," the campaign warned.

"Bragg has been routinely criticized for failing to prosecute many of these incidents, choosing to spend his time instead going after President Trump," the campaign wrote. "Congress should investigate this patently political prosecution."

The campaign predicted — as the Russian hoax and impeachment efforts have led to unprecedented investigations into the Biden family influence peddling – the precedent will lead to future politically motivated investigations and persecutions.

"To go after a former president — for the first time ever — sets a terrible precedent and is not what our justice system is about," the campaign continued. "This will set off an irreversible chain of legal events that will tear apart our justice system. If a Democrat DA can target a political foe, so can a Republican DA."

Bragg's reported legal effort is attempting to claim Trump's personal hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels was an unreported campaign contribution.

"Legal scholars from both sides agree almost universally that payments of this nature are not in violation of Federal campaign laws," the campaign wrote. "When these payments were made, President Trump was a candidate for federal office. However, the New York DA does not have jurisdiction to prosecute alleged federal campaign finance violations."

Also, the payment was almost seven years ago and outside the local statue of limitations, the campaign argued, saying "the New York DA's office is relying on a loophole to get around the statute of limitations in their unprecedented attack."

Ultimately, this Bragg case will rely on the words of a porn star and a convicted felon who holds animus against his former boss.

"To prosecute this case, the New York DA would have to rely on the testimony of Michael Cohen, who plead guilty to bank fraud and lying to Congress, and who has made a career of bashing President Trump in books, on network news, on podcasts, and even by selling t-shirts," the campaign fact sheet concluded.

"President Trump was the victim of an extortion plot, yet he is the one being prosecuted."

Important: Famed author David Horowitz predicted this attack on Trump in his book "Final Battle" — Find out why President Trump says you must "get it!" — See More Here

Related Stories: