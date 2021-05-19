Debbie Lesko to Newsmax TV: Biden to Blame for Middle East Conflict

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Arizona, condemned the Biden administration on Wednesday, saying she agrees with former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that President Joe Biden is to blame for the current conflict in the Middle East.

"The Biden Administration has distanced itself from Israel by attempting to revive the failed Iran deal, siding with the Ayatollahs over our ally. America must be strong and defend its allies without hesitation," Pompeo tweeted on Monday.

Lesko told Newsmax TV's "The Chris Salcedo Show", "The progress that President Trump was making in the Middle East; he had all kinds of countries in the Middle East agreeing with Israel, siding with Israel, the Abraham accords, and now it's total chaos."

The Abraham Accords was a peace deal brokered by the United States under former President Donald Trump to establish diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Lesko continued to condemn establishment liberals for fanning the flames, so to speak, in the Middle East. "You've got these liberals here in Congress like AOC, [Rep. Rashida] Tlaib and them that are siding with terrorists. I mean, this is outrageous."

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted the following on Wednesday: "The United States should not be rubber-stamping weapons sales to the Israeli government as they deploy our resources to target international media outlets, schools, hospitals, humanitarian missions and civilian sites for bombing. We have a responsibility to protect human rights."

According to NPR an aide to Tlaib, the congresswoman told the president "Palestinian human rights are not a bargaining chip and must be protected, not negotiated. The U.S. cannot continue to give the right-wing [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu government billions each year to commit crimes against Palestinians. Atrocities like bombing schools cannot be tolerated, much less conducted with U.S.-supplied weapons."

