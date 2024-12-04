WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dea | trump | gop

Outgoing GOP Rep. D'Esposito Lobbying Trump for DEA Chief

By    |   Wednesday, 04 December 2024 05:56 PM EST

Outgoing N.Y. GOP Rep. Anthony D'Esposito is lobbying to be Donald Trump's DEA chief after the president-elect's first pick, Chad Chronister, announced he was withdrawing from consideration, reported Politico.

D'Esposito, a former New York Police Department detective who lost his reelection bid last month, is working to gain support from regional law enforcement organizations, a source told Axios.

The Nassau County Detectives Association on Wednesday publicly pitched him for the role in a post on X.

In a statement, D'Esposito told Politico he would "be honored to lend my experience as a decorated NYPD detective and member of the House Homeland Security Committee to assist President Trump in that mission."

Chronister withdrew his name from consideration Tuesday after some conservatives criticized him over his decision to enforce lockdowns during the pandemic when he was a sheriff in Florida.

"To have been nominated by President-Elect @realDonaldTrump to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime," Chronister wrote on X.

"Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I've concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration. There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling. I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Outgoing N.Y. GOP Rep. Anthony D'Esposito is lobbying to be Donald Trump's DEA chief after the president-elect's first pick, Chad Chronister, announced he was withdrawing from consideration, reports Politico.
dea, trump, gop
238
2024-56-04
Wednesday, 04 December 2024 05:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved