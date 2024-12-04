Outgoing GOP Rep. D'Esposito Lobbying Trump for DEA Chief

Outgoing N.Y. GOP Rep. Anthony D'Esposito is lobbying to be Donald Trump's DEA chief after the president-elect's first pick, Chad Chronister, announced he was withdrawing from consideration, reported Politico.

D'Esposito, a former New York Police Department detective who lost his reelection bid last month, is working to gain support from regional law enforcement organizations, a source told Axios.

The Nassau County Detectives Association on Wednesday publicly pitched him for the role in a post on X.

In a statement, D'Esposito told Politico he would "be honored to lend my experience as a decorated NYPD detective and member of the House Homeland Security Committee to assist President Trump in that mission."

Chronister withdrew his name from consideration Tuesday after some conservatives criticized him over his decision to enforce lockdowns during the pandemic when he was a sheriff in Florida.

"To have been nominated by President-Elect @realDonaldTrump to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime," Chronister wrote on X.

"Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I've concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration. There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling. I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County."