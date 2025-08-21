Newsmax Adds David Gandler to Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, FL -- Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) today announced the appointment of David Gandler, co-founder and chief executive officer of FuboTV Inc. (FUBO), as a director to the company's board of directors, effective immediately.

"We are excited to add David Gandler to the Newsmax Board of Directors," said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "David's achievements as an entrepreneur in the streaming and media industries will bring fresh perspective as we continue to expand our global reach, including through our streaming service Newsmax+. His success in building Fubo from startup to a leading operator in the space demonstrates the visionary leadership that will help Newsmax reach new audiences in today's rapidly evolving media landscape."

Gandler joins the five existing members of the Newsmax Board of Directors including Chief Executive Officer Christopher Ruddy, U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, Ambassador Nancy Brinker, Christopher Nixon Cox, and Ambassador Paula J. Dobriansky.

"I have long admired and respected Christopher Ruddy and his principled approach to journalism," said Gandler. "Today's 24/7 news cycle demands media companies deliver trusted information rapidly and through multiple distribution channels. I look forward to working with Chris and his board of directors to unlock new opportunities for Newsmax that will deepen audience engagement and accelerate growth."

Gandler is co-founder and CEO of Fubo, whose global mission is to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news, and entertainment content, through a single app.

Fubo listed on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2020, just five years after its founding. Fubo has ranked among Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies by the Financial Times (2025) and Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups (2019).

Prior to founding Fubo in 2015, Gandler had a prolific advertising career with more than 15 years of video sales in local broadcast and cable TV within both the general and Hispanic market, including at Scripps Networks Interactive, Time Warner Cable Media Sales, and NBCUniversal's Telemundo Media.

Beyond Fubo, Gandler is a prominent figure in global sports and media. Through Gandler Sports Group (GSG), Gandler is the majority owner and board member of soccer team Leyton Orient F.C. (EFL League One) and is a former co-owner of Paris FC. He also serves on the board of directors of Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and is a member of the esteemed Paley Media Council.

Gandler has been named among Sports Business Journal's Power Players: Sports Streaming (2025), Goldman Sachs' 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs (2019), and Variety's Dealmakers (2020, 2019).

