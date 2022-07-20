David Dorn's Killer Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder

The killer of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn has been convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday, ending more than two years of legal proceedings from the June 2, 2020 death during the George Floyd lootings.

A jury found Stephan Cannon guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action. His sentencing is set for Sept. 13.

"Based upon the cooperation from an outraged St. Louis community, a collaboration with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office, charges were issued and the case was taken to trial," the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office wrote in a statement. "Today a jury found Mr. Stephan Cannon guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and three counts of armed criminal action for the tragic death of former SLMPD Captain David Dorn.

"While nothing can bring Captain Dorn back to his loved ones, Mr. Cannon has been held accountable for his crimes committed in the City of St. Louis, and justice has been served."

Dorn, 77, who responded to a burglar alarm at a friend's business, was shot and killed by Cannon, who broke into the store with other looters during the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots just days after George Floyd's death.

Widow Ann Dorn, who delivered a speech during former the 2020 Republican National Convention, attended the trial and praised the prosecution for delivering justice, according to reports.

A jury of nine women and three men delivered the guilty verdicts after about three hours of deliberations.

"We've been waiting a long time for this day. It's been over two years. The prosecution worked extremely hard. They gave a really good fight," David Dorn's daughter Lisa told CBS St. Louis.

"It was just undoubtable that he was guilty. So we look forward to moving on and our dad resting in peace."

Dorn was a father of five.

"As I slept, looters were ransacking the shop; they shot and killed David in cold blood and then live streamed his execution and his last moments on Earth," Ann Dorn said during her RNC speech, recounting the night she lost her husband. "David's grandson was watching the video on Facebook in real time, not realizing he was watching his own grandfather dying on the sidewalk.

"I relive that horror in my mind every single day," she continued. "My hope is that having you relive it with me now will help shake this country from this nightmare we are witnessing in our cities and bring about positive, peaceful change.

"How did we get to this point where so many young people are callous and indifferent toward human life? This isn't a video game where you can commit mayhem and then just hit reset and bring all the characters back to life.

"Dave is never, never coming back to me. He was murdered by people who didn't know and just didn't care. He would have done anything to help them."