Dave Matthews Band's Newest Work Hopes to Turn 'Tide' in Ukraine

Singer/songwriter veteran Dave Matthews on Sunday introduced a new song to “join in” and help “turn the tide” of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Titled “Something To Tell My Baby,” the Dave Mathews Band leader sang the song first on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“My mom used to always say that war is sort of like madness, it's like a cancer, it's like cells gone awry,” the “Crash Into Me” singer said. “Suddenly everything that we really, naturally care about, other humans and our family, gets torn apart.”

He said that kind of madness is “happening right now where you are in Ukraine.”

“It's just unfathomable to those of us who are far from it, but it's not only happening there, it's happening in Yemen, it's happening in Myanmar, it's happening in Nigeria, there's just so many places, Afghanistan, where people are trying to just survive and it's violence that's not allowing them to. And terrible violence,” he lamented.

“Many of us are part of this chorus of people that are trying to — or hoping that we can somehow turn the tide,” he said.

“So I thought I would just join in and in as many ways as possible raise people's awareness. I got some friends together and play a song that I just finished writing that I think somehow pertain.”

“Everybody do what you can, you know?” he said after the solo. “And let's take care of each other because what's the point otherwise?

